Appeal against distillery’s expansion plans

An appeal has been lodged against the Fynoderee Distillery’s recently-approved planning application (22/00306/B) to expand its gin bar.

The distillery would like to add an outside seating area to its existing bar in Ramsey, among one of its business expansions, which also include the launching cocktail master classes and distilling classes.

The seating area would be located directly opposite the shop and bar, and would initially be used only during the daylight hours – ‘to prove the concept works and cause no nuisance to the surrounding area’.

However, the appeal is being lodged by an individual on the basis of ‘noise and disturbance by the creation of a licensed garden area in close proximity to my home’.

Approval has been granted on the basis that no customers be served outside the hours of 9am to 7pm (from October 1 to March 31), and then between 9am to 10pm (from April 1 to September 30 2023).

The complainant stated: ‘I live only seven metres away from the outside seating area, how is this not going to impact only me, but also the other residents within the area?’

The letter also referred to plans to attract tour companies, citing ‘50 coaches booked with one operator’, and argued that this would affect the road safety of the area.

The individual said the toilet facilities that Fynoderee currently were sufficient to accommodate the expansion, having already ‘witnessed patrons using the side of the wall below my flat to relieve themselves’.