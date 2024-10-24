A charity collection box has been stolen from Peel Charity Shop on Shore Road, Peel Promenade, prompting an appeal for its return.
The yellow donation box, which was stationed on the shop counter, went missing yesterday (Thursday, October 24), between late morning and early afternoon.
Peel Charity Shop, which operates under charity number 815, is entirely run by volunteers and raises funds for various local causes.
Established in 2021, the second-hand shop continues to sell donated goods, clothes, books, and other items to support Isle of Man charities in need.
In a statement issued on the shop’s Facebook page, a spokesperson expressed disappointment over the theft: ‘Peel Charity Shop donation box has gone AWOL.
‘The yellow collection box disappeared from our counter at some time yesterday, possibly late morning/early afternoon, and we would ask that it is returned to the shop ASAP.
‘It is a great pity that someone has felt the need to take this box from a Charity Shop entirely run by volunteers, who raise funds to donate to those Isle of Man charities who need a helping hand. Please share.’
The news has sparked concern among local residents, with many taking to social media to voice their sympathy and dismay.
One commenter wrote, ‘Sorry to hear this.
‘They must be desperate to steal from you.
‘I’m sure if they asked, something would have been sorted to help them out.’
Another simply described the incident as ‘despicable’ while others expressed hope for the box’s return and concern for the person responsible.
The shop, which depends on the generosity of the community, has appealed for the return of the collection box and reiterated its commitment to helping those in need.