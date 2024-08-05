An appeal has been lodged against plans for a new sewage treatment works for Peel.
The proposals put forward were unanimously approved last month which will take the island one step closer to ending the dumping of raw sewage in the sea.
The new plant will be constructed on land west of Glenfaba Road (23/01407/B). But full planning approval has been on hold for a three-week window for appeals to be lodged.
One such appeal has now been lodged with planners by the owners of an adjacent field who have permission to build 21 houses onsite.
The main reason for appealing are claims there has been ‘incorrect planning procedure and information supplied to Planning Committee’.
In the appeal, the appellant says: ‘We submitted multiple written representations but it appears none of those representations have been taken into account by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA).
‘The sewage treatment works is a highly emotive issue, and it is considered the Planning Committee in their desire to approve a solution did so with the only option put forward by Manx Utilities.
‘There are several more highly suitable alternatives which should have been considered and which would have greater long-term benefit for the current and future population to be served.’
The appellant says there are more suitable sites close to Knockaloe Farm where any sewage discharge would be away from bathing sites and residential areas.
The appellant also says DEFA should not have accepted the application without carrying out an environmental impact assessment which they say was never carried out. The appellant also claims the application is ‘contrary to the development plan’.
The appellant also claims Manx Utilities withheld information relating to the planning status of an adjoining field and also on issues relating to noise and odour.
Even if the appeal proves unsuccessful, it will delay the start of construction which was due to begin in early autumn with screening facilities in place by the end of 2025 and flows being treated at the works by the end of 2026.
In response Manx Utilities issued a statement insisting an environmental impact assessment has been carried out and a number of other sites considered.
It says: ‘Manx Utilities are disappointed that an appeal has been lodged against the planning decision for the proposed wastewater treatment works for Peel.
‘A significant amount of work has been undertaken over the last ten years to identify the solution for the Peel catchment. This includes assessing over 30 sites, carrying out local engagement to meet the needs of the community and completing a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment and subsequent planning application.
‘Manx Utilities is undeterred and remains committed to deliver this critical national infrastructure, and to conclude the works as soon as is reasonably practicable to cease the continuous discharge of raw sewage into Peel Bay.’
In recommending approval, planning officer Russell Williams outlined why the plans would be beneficial to Peel and the island as a hole.
He previously said: ‘The provision of a sewage treatment works will be instrumental in meeting a significant number of environmental objectives.
‘The benefits of the development significantly and demonstrably outweigh the identified harm.’
At present, the town of Peel is generally served by a combined foul sewer system, which drains by gravity to the sewage pumping station located off the promenade at Shore Road. Effluent is then pumped untreated and unscreened to an outfall and discharge point in the bay, east of the breakwater.
The new sewage treatment facility will be constructed in fields bordered by the Heritage Trail and overlooked by the Castle View nursing home on the other side of Glenfaba Road.