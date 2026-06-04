Applications are now open for the position of parliamentary intern within the Office of the Clerk of Tynwald.
Established in 2014, this paid 12‑month internship, running from October this year to September 2027, has been developed to encompass the full range of activities and services undertaken by the parliament.
A spokesperson for the Clerk of Tynwald’s office said: ‘The successful applicant will gain first-hand experience in this unique environment, while developing skills to support a diversity of future career pathways.
‘Former interns have gone on to secure a wide variety of roles, including positions within other parliaments, the civil service, and the legal professions.’
‘The successful candidate will be based within the research and scrutiny support team, playing a direct role in a range of parliamentary functions, including: Committee work, Parliamentary research, and Chamber support.
‘The role provides a valuable opportunity to contribute directly to the work of Tynwald, supporting members and committees as they examine and scrutinise the work of Government.
‘The Office of the Clerk of Tynwald provides a wide range of parliamentary and administrative services both to Tynwald and the public, and there will be opportunities to work with areas across the office.’
Blog posts by previous interns, giving further insights into the role and experiences, can be found on the Tynwald website: www.tynwald.org.im/parliamentary-intern
Applications are open until midnight on Wednesday, July 8.
To apply, send a completed application form with a copy of your curriculum vitae to [email protected]
The application form and further information about the role can be found at: www.tynwald.org.im/recruitment
Jonathan King, the Clerk of Tynwald, said: ‘Many former Tynwald interns have enjoyed the experience and have used it to springboard their career. If you are interested, please apply. You have nothing to lose.’