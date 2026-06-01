A 46-year-old woman has admitted three counts of benefit fraud which saw her overpaid £13,906.
Anne-Marie Ellis will be sentenced in summary court today (June 2), after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that the defendant was claiming Employed Person’s Allowance from July 2022 until March 2024, and then Income Support from March 2024 to September 2025.
Bank account details were obtained which showed payments being received from the man.
Vehicle registration details also confirmed that he was residing at the address.
Surveillance of the property was undertaken between August and September 2025, and the man was seen leaving each morning and returning at night.
Ellis, of Allen Street, Douglas, was interviewed and claimed that her partner only stayed with her a couple of nights a week but was also sometimes there helping with the children.
When shown the bank statements, she said that payments had been sporadic, so she hadn’t thought they needed to be declared.
Ellis admitted the man had been staying more than he should have.
She said that she was on the waiting list for a corporation house, and may not have been able to obtain it if he was living with her.
Ms Dodge said the claim had not been fraudulent from the outset, but the defendant had failed to declare her change in circumstances.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin said her client had no previous convictions, and asked for a probation report to be prepared, saying there was some background information which may assist the court.
Bail has been granted in the sum of £500, with conditions to reside at her home address, and not to leave the island without court consent.