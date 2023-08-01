A new apprenticeship course is being offered for trainee barbers in the island.
It will be studied at UCM’s Homefield Road campus and is validated by the Vocational Training Charitable Trust (VTCT).
During the course students will learn skills for cutting men’s hair, cutting facial hair, following health and safety in a salon and client consultation.
Students will also learn the essential skills required to work in this creative industry, by developing the knowledge and understanding around advising and consulting with men on various hair styles and facial hair shaping.
Whilst UCM will provide the teaching of theory elements, students will also engage in practical training with their employers and at UCM’s Synnova training salon.
To join the course you must be working full time in a barbers as a trainee barber.
After a year students will be assessed by oral questions, externally set multiple choice online exams and internally set exams.
Liza Nicholson, assistant programme manager, who oversees the hair and beauty department, said: ‘Following on from our barbering industry event and meetings with stakeholders, we are delighted to be able to offer a VTCT level two certificate in barbering apprenticeship course at UCM.
The barbering industry is rapidly growing, and we are pleased to be able to work alongside employers and professionals in the field to help to train their employees and barbers of the future.
‘At UCM we’ve been offering full-time and day-release hairdressing courses for many years, it’s exciting that we’re developing this further, and we look forward to continuing working with employers to ensure our curriculum and modes of study support their businesses.’