The Archbishop of Liverpool has made a special visit to the island.
The Most Reverend Malcolm McMahon travelled to the island last weekend to unveil a special sculpture of Saint Maughold, the Isle of Man’s patron saint.
The sculpture, lovingly crafted by island artist Shane Lucas, depicts Saint Maughold coming ashore at Maughold Head near Ramsey.
The artwork is now on display at the recently designated Cathedral Church of Saint Mary of the Isle.
Tradition states that Saint Maughold was an Irish prince who was converted to Christianity by Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland.
Legend has it that Saint Patrick ordered Maughold to abandon himself to the Christian God as penance for his previous crimes by sailing from Ireland in an open boat without oars, saying ‘wherever you land will be your place of mission’.
Maughold eventually drifted to the Isle of Man where he established himself and later became the first bishop of the island.
During his visit to the island, Archbishop Malcolm also unveiled a plaque commemorating the elevation of the church of Saint Mary of the Isle, Douglas to cathedral status.
Last year, Pope Francis announced that the Church of Saint Mary of the Isle in Douglas was to be made a co-cathedral to the Metropolitan Cathedral of Christ the King, based 80 miles away in Liverpool city centre.
Co-cathedrals are rare in the Catholic Church, but exist when two dioceses, each with its own cathedral, are merged or when a single diocese spans two distinct civil jurisdictions.
The cathedral was built in 1859 and is situated directly across the main street from the Tynwald Parliament building
It is now the first Catholic co-cathedral in the British Isles and the island's second cathedral, with the other based in Peel.
Peel Cathedral was granted cathedral status by the Act of Tynwald in 1980, and is Church of England Diocese of Sodor and Man.