Eyreton Road was blocked from the Crosby Crossroads while the entirety of Crosby Backroad and from the top of Glen Vine Road (down to its junction with Ballagarey Road) was also shut.
Eyewitnesses at the scene reported a number of armed police and unmarked force vehicles in the area however, this has not been confirmed by the Isle of Man Constabulary.
Pictures taken in the area show a number of police squad cars in attendance.
One passer-by told Media Isle of Man that a heavy police presence was seen around the Ballagarey estate.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary did give details on the incident but said the police operation was now over.
They said: ‘Police Officers were deployed to an incident near to Eyreton Close with its junction with Bromet Grove in Crosby.
‘This part of the road was closed for a short period of time whilst the incident was dealt with.
‘Police say no members of the public were at risk of being harmed.
‘The incident has concluded and the road has now been reopened.’