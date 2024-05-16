Earlier today, residents and passersby on Lord Street in Douglas witnessed a significant police presence as armed officers conducted operations related to an ongoing investigation.
Police have confirmed that the deployment was part of arrest enquiries connected to the investigation.
Armed officers were in the area of Lord Street, near its junction with the North Quay and Queen Street.
A video, widely shared on social media, shows armed police shouting ‘stop’ and ‘on to your knees’ to a person whilst part of the road is blocked with a police car.
An officer shouts ‘keep your hands out of your pockets and get on to your belly’ and the person appears to oblige.
A police spokesperson stated: ‘We can confirm armed officers were in the area due to arrest enquires for an ongoing investigation.’
No further details about the nature of the investigation or the individuals involved have been released at this time.