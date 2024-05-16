It comes after father and son duo Robert McAleer Senior and Junior said they’d be leaving the Thirsty Pigeon after running it for more than a decade on Saturday.
Odin Brewery, which also runs the award-winning Trafalgar Hotel in Ramsey, is to open again soon under its new management.
The announcement, shared on their new Facebook page, said that they’ll be open for TT with some basic changes made before the event, adding that ‘bigger changes will follow later’.
They’re also on the lookout for staff, both for the TT fortnight and long term.
The positions involve serving real ale and keg beers and positions are available for full time and part time staff.
