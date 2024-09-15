Armed police and negotiators were deployed to an incident in Ramsey in the early hours of Sunday, September 15th.
According to a statement released by the Isle of Man Constabulary, the details of the incident are still under investigation, and the police are unable to provide further comment at this stage.
The situation came to a resolution at approximately 9:30am when a male suspect surrendered himself to armed officers in the area of Albert Street, Ramsey.
The individual was detained, and police have confirmed that he was not injured during the arrest. He is currently reported to be safe and well.
The force has emphasised that this was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing risk to the public.
They also clarified that the deployment of armed officers was a necessary measure.