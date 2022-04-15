Art work shows the order and the chaos

The expression ‘like two peas in a pod’ can often mean the incredible likeness and similarities between family members.

However, that phrase could not readily be applied to the two artistic siblings who have opened their first joint exhibition in the south of the island.

Sisters Sarah Brown and Nicola Kinley have opened ‘Syzygy: The Art of Two Sisters’ at the Artea gallery and cafe in Port Erin.

Taking the name from the Greek word ‘syzygia’, which means ‘union of two’, or ‘conjunction’, the exhibition contains the work of two artists who work in styles as poles apart from each other as you are likely to find.

Sarah’s work is a model of mathematical, exact symmetry, taking inspiration from intricate Islamic patterns and Celtic knotwork, created using a ruler compass and mathematical ratios and formulae to produce an astonishing range of eye-catching and visually dramatic patterns and designs.

They are created after hours of painstaking measuring, plotting and infinitesimally small adjustments to a fraction of a degree, and contains layers of depth and meaning, born after years of study of traditional and symbolic art.

On the other side of the gallery, Nicola’s work is a wonderful splash of abstract and non-uniform colour scapes. Swirls and circles madly careen about the canvas, taking its joy in the sheer beauty and wonderment that unchained chaos and freedom of unrestrained, creative expression.

The differences in both artists are there to be enjoyed as much as to be wondered at.

Nicola said that the two sisters were led to create the exhibition after their mother, Wendy Hurst died, last year.

‘I was initially reluctant to do the exhibition, as we are so different as people and I didn’t know how it would turn out,’ said Nicola.

‘As artists, we are so different too. Sarah likes rules and forms, and I like to completely express myself and try things out without knowing if they’ll go together.

‘We are polar opposites in many ways.

‘It was Sarah’s idea, originally, and she had to talk me around to the idea, but I’m glad she did. Our mum was a former art teacher and had always encouraged a love of the arts in her daughters from a young age.

‘I think Sarah wanted the exhibition to be a nod to mum and what she encouraged in us.

‘This exhibition is not about selling paintings or anything like that, it’s about us making connections together with our art and with ourselves, and with the community around us, especially at Artea.

‘I’m really happy it’s there and that our work is up there alongside each other .