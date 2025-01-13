As a result, the road was shut for a large part of this morning. At 12.10pm, the road re-opened.
The fire appears to be near to Ramsey Grammar School and Bunscoil Rhumsaa.
The fire service, ambulance crews and police officers are all at the scene.
Isle of Man Today has contacted the Isle of Man Constabulary for comment.
‘Ongoing incident’
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service has said the situation is ‘ongoing’ and they won’t be providing any further details at this time.
Pictures circulating on social media appear to show thick smoke near to Ramsey Grammar School on Lezayre Road.
Busses diverted
Bus Vannin said that due to the emergency road closure, buses were unable to serve Lezayre between Sulby Bridge and Ramsey.
All services were diverted via St Judes and Jurby Road, however they’re now back on the normal route following the road re-opening to traffic.