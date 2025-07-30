The Northern Civic Amenity Site in Balladoole has temporarily stopped accepting rubble, soil, and ceramics due to suspected asbestos contamination.
The site, based on Bride Road in Ramsey, said the decision was made on Tuesday, July 29 for the safety of both the public and its staff.
A spokesperson confirmed: ‘For the safety of our staff and the public, we are currently unable to accept these materials after asbestos was found in a skip.
‘Samples have been sent for laboratory analysis, and we are awaiting the results.’
The site will provide further updates once it is safe to resume normal operations.
‘We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate the public’s understanding,’ the spokesperson added.
All other waste types continue to be accepted as normal.