Island residents who wish to take a degree in paramedic science could spend their clinical placements at home thanks to an ongoing partnership between Isle of Man Ambulance Service (IMAS) and Wrexham University.
Following a successful programme last year, another four places are available this academic year for student paramedics from the Isle of Man, with the opportunity to undertake their practical placements in the island with IMAS.
The partnership not only provides a strong clinical development opportunity for aspiring paramedics, but is also part of Manx Care’s drive to deliver more locally-based training opportunities for home-grown talent.
Applications for Wrexham University’s Paramedic Science degree programme are now open, and an interview event will take place online once applications have closed.
Tuition will begin in September and, on completion of the course that is a Health and Care Professions Council-approved programme, graduates will have a qualification that is endorsed by the College of Paramedics.
Will Bellamy, head of Isle of Man Ambulance Service, commented: ‘It’s been fantastic to partner with Wrexham University on this programme so far, and we have already started to see the benefits of students being able to return home for their placements. This is a great opportunity for people to train locally, and we look forward to welcoming the next cohort.’
Daniel Finnerty, senior lecturer in paramedic sciences at Wrexham Uni, added: ‘We are delighted to once again offer four aspiring Manx paramedics this special opportunity to study, while enjoying the convenience of completing their practice placements closer to home.’
Wrexham University is also offering a discounted rate for its accommodation within student’s first year of study.
Further information about the course can be found online at https://wrexham.ac.uk/isle-of-man-paramedic-placements/
Any island resident who wishes to find out more about the programme should contact the Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service by emailing [email protected] or phoning 642642.