Jordan John Butler, aged 28, of North Shore Road, Ramsey, has appeared in court charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on April 7 at the Bride Road in Ramsey.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers asked for an adjournment until July 18 to allow time to review the case papers and receive a video recording of an interview with the complainant.
A legal aid application was handed in.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with a condition not to contact the complainant.