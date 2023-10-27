Assisted dying and TT merchandise company Cube Partnership are set to be discussed in the House of Keys.
The second reading of the Assisted Dying Bill 2023 will also take place.
The private member’s bill put forward by Ramsey MHK Alex Allinson would afford terminally ill adults the right to, at their request with specified assistance, end their own life.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse will ask what preparation Manx Care has done to implement the Assisted Dying Bill.
Douglas North MHK, John Wannenburgh wants to know What due diligence was carried out on Cube and by whom; how much is owed by Cube to the Government and to other Island businesses; and what measures will be taken to recover the amounts owing.
In January this year the Department for Enterprise entered a TT merchandise contract with Cube Partnership Limited.
Cube Partnership went into voluntary liquidation in July. The contract is now held by its parent company, Cube International.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK, Jason Moorhouse, will be asking What the Department's financial contribution to the Warm Spaces initiative was during the winter of 2022-2023; and what support will be offered this year to ensure that warm spaces continue to be made available across the island.
Last year charities, local authorities, and community groups could apply for grants to host warm spaces, that members of the public could attend to help save on energy costs.
An update will be provided on whether money will be allocated for the initiative.
The sitting will take place on Tuesday, October 31, and will commence at 10am.