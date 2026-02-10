The Isle of Man’s landmark Assisted Dying Bill will fall if it doesn’t get Royal Assent before the end of the current administration in September, Tynwald members were told this week.
The private members’ bill, introduced by former Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson, would make the Isle of Man the first place in the British Isles to introduce a legal right to die.
Dr Allinson has already written to the UK Lord Chancellor, David Lammy, seeking personal assurance that the legislation’s progress is ‘neither anomalous nor been subject to any artificial impediment.’
The bill passed both branches of Tynwald in March 2025, and documents were sent to the UK Ministry of Justice (MoJ) the following month.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan told the House of Keys on Tuesday that the delay stems from queries raised by the MoJ regarding the bill’s implementation and safeguards.
‘The Ministry of Justice raised questions with the Attorney General’s Chambers and requested additional clarification with regards to the codes of practice for the implementation of pre- and post-death reviews, as well as training and guidance of healthcare professionals specifically around the safeguards for healthcare professionals and individuals and any potential coercion,’ Mr Cannan explained.
Health Minister Claire Christian has also written to Keys members outlining the concerns and the Department of Health and Social Care’s response.
The MoJ’s queries are primarily focused on ensuring compliance with human rights legislation, including the creation of adequate safeguards and oversight mechanisms to protect both patients and professionals.
Ms Christian’s letter noted that the department is ‘legally biased under Section 6 of the Human Rights Act to ensure the act is implemented in a way that is compatible with convention rights,’ which requires secondary legislation and codes of practice to be in place before the law can commence.
Several MHKs asked why the correspondence from the MoJ could not be shared.
Mr Cannan explained that ‘the process is a Crown prerogative, and we do not normally share our intergovernmental correspondence with the UK,’ adding that the remaining communications are largely administrative and that the substance of the MoJ’s concerns had been addressed in the Health Minister’s letter.
Members also questioned whether the bill could return to Tynwald for amendment.
Speaker Juan Watterson confirmed it could, noting that the legislation has not yet been signed, meaning adjustments could still be made under standing orders if required.
Dr Allinson described the delay as ‘unusual for a bill to be held up for so long,’ while Mr Cannan said the process involves ‘a full legal analysis’ by the MoJ given the life-and-death implications of the legislation.
He confirmed that if Royal Assent is not granted before the end of the current administration, the bill will fall.
Other members highlighted that the UK’s assisted dying legislation is still progressing through its own parliamentary process, but Mr Cannan reassured MHKs that the Isle of Man bill is considered separately and has not been influenced by developments in the UK.