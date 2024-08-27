A well-known local astronomy expert Howard Parkin is celebrating 40 years as a teacher in the Isle of Man.
Howard began his teaching career at the Isle of Man College in 1985, which is now known as University College Isle of Man (UCM).
Having a genuine interest in all things astronomy and space flight related, he decided to share his knowledge through part time adult education classes.
Howard then undertook an ‘Astronomy and Astrophysics’ degree through The Open University, graduating in 1994.
Keen to continue developing and keeping up to date with the aerospace industry, Howard has visited many space centres throughout the world including The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Kennedy Space Center in Florida and the Johnson Space Center in Houston.
He has also hosted and witnessed several solar eclipses and undertaken numerous trips to Norway observing the northern lights. As well as this, he continues to travel the world delivering lectures on his interest on cruise ships.
Talking about the 40-year landmark, Howard said: ‘I have been passionate about all things astronomy related since an early age, and it has been a privilege to have been able to spend 40 years sharing my accumulated knowledge with others.
‘I firmly believe that astronomy and related subjects are important to all of us on the Earth and trying to understand our place within the vast cosmos is fundamental.
‘Our observing of the Earth from the Moon in 1968 led to a huge level of interest and acceptance of the fragility of our planet. For anyone who would like to find out more about the subject, the island’s dark sky locations and what you’re actually looking at on a crisp, clear evening, I have some further adult learning courses starting very soon.’
In 2021, Howard was awarded the Sir Patrick Moore Award by the British Astronomical Association for his ongoing work in outreach and education. In 2022, he was also appointed as the DarkSky International Ambassador for the Isle of Man.
Whilst working with Manx National Heritage, one of Howard’s highlights was hosting a 2009 question and answer broadcast from the Manx Museum with local secondary school students, live to the International Space Station with NASA astronaut Nicole Stott during her mission.
In 2013, Howard was also instrumental in having 26 dark sky sites on the island designated as ‘Dark Sky Discovery sites’.
UCM’s principal, Jesamine Kelly, added: ‘Howard is an enthusiastic and passionate lecturer that we’re really proud to have as part of our lecturing staff at UCM.
‘His level of knowledge, skill in inspiring others and love of his subject is remarkable.
‘With space, astronomy and science moving so quickly, it’s fantastic to see that even after 40 years teaching Howard is still ensuring his students have the latest knowledge on this fascinating topic.’
Howard’s ‘Astronomy from the Isle of Man’ 12-week course starts on Tuesday, September 24, while the ‘2025 Manx night sky’ two-week course begins on Saturday, February 8.