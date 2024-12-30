Steam Packet sailings are under threat from disruption or cancellation due to the deteriorating weather.
After a period of relative calm, the island is set to be hit by strong winds, rain and even wintry showers this week.
And that means the Manxman sailings between Douglas and Heysham are at risk of being delayed or even cancelled.
The Manxman departed with no issues on Monday morning and the return journey at 2.15pm is scheduled to go ahead as usual.
The Steam Packet says: ‘Due to the forecast adverse weather this sailing will be subject to possible disruption or cancellation. To give this sailing every opportunity to take place a final decision will be made by the Master by 5.30pm today.’
All the sailings on Tuesday are also subject to disruption or cancellation with the Steam Packet citing the adverse weather as the reason.
A decision on the 2.15am sailing from Heysham will also be made at 5.30pm while a decision on the 8.45am sailing to Heysham and its return journey will be made at 7am on Tuesday.
The sailings for New Year’s Day remain as scheduled for now but that could change in due course.