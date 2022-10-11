Attorney general is sworn in
Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer with Walter Wannenburgh
Two of the island’s Crown appointees were sworn in this week.
Walter Wannenburgh was sworn in as His Majesty’s attorney general at a ceremony at Government House on Monday.
The Warrant of Appointment, signed by King Charles III, was read aloud by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, The King’s personal representative in the Isle of Man.
This was followed by the second deemster, His Honour John Needham, who administered the Oath of Allegiance.
The attorney general acts as the legal adviser to the Lieutenant Governor, the Council of Ministers, government departments and statutory boards.
The role involves providing guidance on matters of law and issues relating to the Isle of Man’s domestic and external interests.
They also have to attend sittings of Tynwald and the Legislative Council.
Mr Wannenburgh served as the island’s solicitor general from March 2015 until the start of this year when he became acting attorney general following the death of John Quinn QC.
Mr Quinn had been appointed to that office in 2017, having filled the role for the Isle of Man in an acting capacity since 2013.
In 2013, he was also appointed (ex officio) as a member of the Legislative Council of the Isle of Man.
Mr Wannenburgh was offered the permanent appointment in August by Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, which followed a robust recruitment and vetting process.
At the Courts of Justice in Douglas, His Honour Anthony Cross KC, was sworn in as the island’s new judge of appeal on the same day.
The Oath of Office and the Oath of Deemster were administered by the first deemster and clerk of the Rolls, His Honour Andrew Corlett.
Judge Cross was appointed by Queen Elizabeth II in August to act as a judge of the high court, presiding over the appeal division for five years.
He was appointed as a QC in 2006, beginning his judicial career in 2002 when he was appointed a recorder.
In 2016 he was made a circuit judge and appointed to the Crown Court at Manchester where he will continue to sit until he begins his service on the island.
Both Mr Wannenburgh and Judge Cross signed the Liber Juramentorum, the Book of Oaths. The Isle of Man has records of oaths administered dating back to 1649.
