Thieves made-off with a large white safe following a break-in at a coffee shop in the heart of Douglas.
Police say that thieves managed to force their way into the store at around 2am before using power tools to remove the weighty safe - creating ‘significant noise’ in the process.
The Isle of Man Constabulary believes that the lockup was then moved to a Honda Jazz vehicle before being taken away from the scene.
A spokesperson for the force said: ‘Enquiries are ongoing and as a result, we now believe the offender used a Silver / Grey Honda Jazz car to transport the safe away from Costa Coffee.
‘We are keen for anyone who may have witnessed a vehicle matching this description moving during the early hours of Tuesday 28th May 2024 to come forward and assist us with our enquiries.
‘The safe stolen was of considerable weight, and likely to have taken some effort to move.
‘Any attempts to move or access the safe would have required the use of power tools which would have caused significant noise.
‘We are also asking anyone who may have information regarding this burglary or any sightings of the safe to contact Douglas Police Headquarters.
‘As we continue a number of enquiries, we are asking the public to be vigilant at this time regarding this investigation.’
Anyone with any information or dash cam footage relating to the incident is urged to contact Douglas Police Headquarters on 01624 631212 quoting reference 97/3727/24.