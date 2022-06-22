Audience with footballers raises £9,000

An audience with former international footballers Charlie Nicholas and Phil Thompson and television presenter Jeff Stelling helped raise £9,000 for the charity Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation.

Stelling, who hosts the Soccer Saturday programme on Sky, was joined by two of his former panellists on the show, ex-Liverpool captain and England international Thompson and one-time Celtic and Arsenal man Nicholas, who was capped 20 times by Scotland.

Stelling also commented on Sky two days later about the work the charity undertakes island-wide with more than 100 public access defibrillators, as well as a further 450 defib units donated to local sports clubs, schools, offices and organisations.

The charity was set up in 2005 after former Island footballer Craig Lunt died due to an undiagnosed heart defect.