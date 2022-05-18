Author of Manx books dies

A well-respected author who taught lessons in Manx has died.

Dr Graham Naylor was originally from Yorkshire but spent his last years as a Kirk Michael resident.

He taught residents and visitors for more than 10 years.

Dr Naylor was the first person in the island to attain A-level Manx.

He studied to be a doctor at Sheffield University and then became a reader of psychiatry at the University of Dundee for most of his career.

Dr Naylor then turned his efforts to learning Manx once he arrived in the island and in turn taught others.

Following from this, Dr Naylor wrote two books, one a collection of short stories and the other a novel in Manx called Brann Foillycan.

Although he didn’t know any Manx when he came to the island, he became an avid classic Manx speaker.