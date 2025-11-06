Charity Autism Initiatives has received a grant of £15,405 from the Manx Lottery Trust’s Community Awards Programme to support its innovative Wild Minds project, a nature-based intervention for autistic children and adults.
The project will run bi-monthly sessions that use the natural environment to offer therapeutic, sensory-rich experiences through activities such as bushcraft, outdoor play, nature walks, camping and cooking.
These sessions are designed to help participants develop skills in emotional regulation, managing stress and building social connections.
In addition to the regular sessions, Autism Initiatives will host two events each year to mark Autism Awareness Month and Neurodiversity Week.
These events will provide a platform for statutory, private and third-sector stakeholders to take part in sessions led directly by members of the autistic community.
Karen Campbell from Autism Initiatives said: ‘We are filled with gratitude for this support from the Manx Lottery Trust, which enables us to bring the therapeutic benefits of nature to autistic children and adults in the Isle of Man.
‘Through time outdoors, we aim to create calming, supportive spaces where individuals can grow, connect and thrive.’
Sarah Kelly, chairman of the Manx Lottery Trust, added: ‘It is a privilege to support innovative, nature-based programmes like Wild Minds.
‘We are proud that this funding will help autistic individuals access meaningful experiences that enhance wellbeing, skills and community connection.’
With this funding, Autism Initiatives can continue creating inclusive, enriching experiences that foster resilience and wellbeing across the island.
The Community Awards Programme supports projects that improve communities and the lives of those most in need, with grants available from £2,501 to £50,000. The programme is funded by the Manx Lottery Trust as a delegated partner of the National Lottery Community Fund.