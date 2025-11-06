Port Erin Tesco recently hosted a Hope-tu-Naa-themed fundraising event to support Isle of Man Breast Care, an island charity assisting patients facing financial challenges during cancer treatment.
The event was organised by Tesco’s Aude Young and charity member Annie Kneale, and staff embraced the occasion by dressing in Hop-tu-Naa costumes, with checkout staff wearing pink sequin hats to highlight the breast cancer cause.
Shoppers contributed generously, raising a total of £105.39 for the charity.
The funds will help provide essential support to breast cancer patients across the Isle of Man.
A spokesperson from Isle of Man Breast Care commented: ‘The amount raised was great, when people don’t seem to carry much cash these days!
‘Thank you to everyone at Tesco Port Erin - staff and customers - for their support.’