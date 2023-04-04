The Manx charity Isle of Play has won a prestigious award.
The 13th annual Playwork Awards celebrated the work that’s being done in the playwork sector, and in doing so aimed to promote best practice too.
A new category – the Play and Community Development Award – was introduced this year and that’s the one which Isle of Play won.
Isle of Play chief executive Chris Gregory said: ‘It’s pretty incredible to be recognised for what we are doing here on the island, and especially when there were so many other great organisations that were shortlisted.
‘We really believe we’re building something amazing here and hope we can use the award to continue our upward trajectory.’
The Playwork Awards are judged by an independent panel.
As a winner, Isle of Play was presented with a certificate and a trophy which will go on display at the charity’s headquarters in Douglas.
Isle of Play received praise for its work, including this comment from awards judging panellist Martin King-Sheard of Play Wales (the national association for play in Wales).
He said: ‘The waves that Isle of Play have made through their commitment to playwork as an approach to working with children are felt across the UK.
‘They show a clear commitment to playwork principles and the fact that they have managed to establish a new adventure playground at a time when playgrounds across the UK are facing financial troubles, recruitment challenges and even closure should not be underestimated.
‘As a panellist, I was particularly impressed with the level of reach Isle of Play have made by engaging with so many children both at the playground and with their open access play schemes.
‘I was also impressed with the huge range of work they’ve done under the banner of community development such as play streets, play bins, work with Forest Schools, research and also more strategically through play policy and work with the island’s government to work towards a “national play policy”.
‘The team provided some wonderful examples of feedback from children, parents and partners that clearly show the high esteem in which Chris and Chris [Chris Gregory and Chris King from Isle of Play] are held. Congratulations to Isle of Play on being the deserved recipient of the Playwork and Community Development Award.’
Isle of Play was founded in 2018 with a mission to promote, provide and advocate for opportunities for all children in the island to fulfil their right to play, and drew inspiration from the global ‘Right to Play’ charity.
The Isle of Play team’s ultimate goal is to make the Isle of Man the greatest place in the world for children to grow up by providing activities which support positive physical, emotional and mental wellbeing and we want every child on the Isle of Man to be able to access great play opportunities on their doorstep.
On average, Isle of Play provides activities for around 10,000 children across the island every year, and relies on donations and fundraising to continue its work.