An orthopaedic surgeon working at Noble’s Hospital has spoken out in support of Manx Care and its chief executive, Teresa Cope, amid mounting public criticism of the island’s healthcare system.
Hassan Ridha, who recently won the Island’s Choice Award at the 2024 Manx Care Awards, praised his colleagues for their dedication despite ongoing challenges, including budget cuts and mounting pressures on services.
‘I feel very privileged to receive this award,’ Dr Ridha said. ‘It’s not something I achieved by myself.
‘This is thanks to the support of my family, my team in the orthopedic department, and Manx Care as a whole. Without them, none of this would be possible.’
Dr Ridha highlighted his team’s recent successes, including eliminating the orthopaedic waiting list at Noble’s Hospital.
‘Since starting a new initiative in 2023, we’ve seen around 1,200 patients,’ he explained.
‘We’ve worked hard to reduce the backlog, and now we can see patients within a timely window, with no waiting list going into December 2024 and January 2025.’
Part of the team’s approach includes running clinics at primary care centres in Snaefell surgery, Kensington, and Ballasalla.
‘By working with local managers and staff, we can see patients before they’re referred to Noble’s, which means they get seen quicker,’ he said.
Last month, Manx Care was heavily criticised after former health minister Lawrie Hooper published an embargoed press release which was issued by Manx Care on January 15 but subsequently withdrawn - and the embargo extended until further notice.
That press release outlined a series of urgent measures that had been proposed and agreed by the Manx Care board to address the organisation’s continuing financial challenges.
It is facing a projected £15m overspend by the end of the financial year.
The measures included plans to temporarily suspend elective operations, close in-patient wards and freeze recruitment.
However in last week’s Budget, Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson announced extra money will be provided to Manx Care.
Its budget will be increased by 5.23% and it will get an additional £14m contingency funding to deal with some of its unexpected costs. The total extra for health is £25m.
It takes the total expenditure for health and social care to £387.4m, dwarfing all other parts of government spending, including the forecast £366.5m for social security benefits and payments, which includes the state pension.
Dr Ridha believes it’s all about Manx Care rallying together and staying united.
‘People criticise Manx Care a lot, but I want to show my support for Teresa Cope,’ he said.
‘She has been excellent, trying her best in very difficult circumstances.’
He added: ‘Nobody is perfect, but we’re all working to give the best service to the Isle of Man.
‘The budget challenges have been tough, but we stand together as a team.
‘Most of the doctors I know are behind Teresa and our colleagues. We might disagree sometimes, but at the end of the day, we support each other.’
Reflecting on his 25 years on the island, Dr Ridha said he was proud to be part of the Manx community.
‘I consider myself an adopted Manxman,’ he said. “I love the Isle of Man, and I’ll do my best to improve healthcare here.’
Speaking about the significance of the Manx Care Awards, Dr Ridha added: ‘We get criticised a lot, especially on social media, but many of us are doing our best. These awards are important to recognise that effort.’