Awards for Excellence 2022 winners

Friday 18th November 2022 9:24 am
A full list of this year’s winners at the Awards for Excellence:

The Zurich Award for Health and Wellbeing Initiative of the Year - Swagelok

The Bally’s Interactive Award for Diversity Champion of the Year - Kensington Arts

The Manx Telecom Award for Breakthrough New Business of the Year - Recyclecollect.im

The Heron & Brearley Award for Scale-up Business of the Year - Crimson Panda

The Exo Technologies Award for Business Transformation of the Year - Waltons Direct

The Mannin Hotel Award for Technology Innovation of the Year - Gander

The Lexington Award for Business of the Year - PDMS

The Cherry Godfrey Award for Leader of the Year - Katherine Ellis

The Isle of Man Energy Award for Community Initiative of the Year - Hospice Isle of Man

The Medicann Award for Employer of the Year - Zurich

The Utmost International Award for Entrepreneur of the Year - Laurence Crookall

The Waltons Award for Education and Learning Initiative of the Year - Young Engineers (IoM)

The Capital International Group Award for Young Ambassador of the Year - Drew Fleming

The Isle of Man Creamery Award for Environment Initiative of the Year - Eyesea

The Wilton Award for Sustainable Business of the Year - Capital International Group

The Isle of Man Government Award for Freedom to Flourish - Isle of Man Netball

Lifetime Achievement - Angie Aire

