Awards for Excellence 2022 winners
A full list of this year’s winners at the Awards for Excellence:
The Zurich Award for Health and Wellbeing Initiative of the Year - Swagelok
The Bally’s Interactive Award for Diversity Champion of the Year - Kensington Arts
The Manx Telecom Award for Breakthrough New Business of the Year - Recyclecollect.im
The Heron & Brearley Award for Scale-up Business of the Year - Crimson Panda
The Exo Technologies Award for Business Transformation of the Year - Waltons Direct
The Mannin Hotel Award for Technology Innovation of the Year - Gander
The Lexington Award for Business of the Year - PDMS
The Cherry Godfrey Award for Leader of the Year - Katherine Ellis
The Isle of Man Energy Award for Community Initiative of the Year - Hospice Isle of Man
The Medicann Award for Employer of the Year - Zurich
The Utmost International Award for Entrepreneur of the Year - Laurence Crookall
The Waltons Award for Education and Learning Initiative of the Year - Young Engineers (IoM)
The Capital International Group Award for Young Ambassador of the Year - Drew Fleming
The Isle of Man Creamery Award for Environment Initiative of the Year - Eyesea
The Wilton Award for Sustainable Business of the Year - Capital International Group
The Isle of Man Government Award for Freedom to Flourish - Isle of Man Netball
Lifetime Achievement - Angie Aire
