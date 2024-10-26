Parents and students across the Isle of Man have expressed their frustration following Bus Vannin's announcement of a significant change to the usage of GoSchool Cards for primary and secondary school pupils.
The cards, which offer discounted travel for students travelling to and from school, will no longer be valid after 5pm from Monday, November 4.
Previously, the cards allowed subsidised travel until 6pm, accommodating students who participated in after-school activities.
SCH 1 card is for primary school students, SCH 2 card is for secondary school students, and the SCH 3 is for pupils at University College Isle of Man (UCM).
In a statement shared on Facebook, Bus Vannin outlined the upcoming changes, citing evolving school schedules as a key reason.
It read: ‘A 6pm extension was historically in place to enable travel for students taking part in after-school activities.
‘Many schools, especially secondary, now close earlier than when the measure was introduced - activities are normally finished by 4pm, with students off-site by 4.15pm.’
The policy change has sparked backlash from parents and students who say the decision overlooks the needs of young people involved in extracurricular activities, sports fixtures, and after-school study sessions.
One parent voiced their disappointment, highlighting the impact on students attending Ballakermeen High School, which remains open until 5.30pm for sixth formers to study after hours.
Another said: ‘My son had a school fixture last week at Castle Rushen High School and only returned back in time to Ramsey Grammar School for him to get the bus that leaves Ramsey just after 5pm.
‘It is too early; students travelling back to school from away fixtures will need onwards travel home past 5pm.
‘Were schools even consulted?’, the parent questioned.
Others have echoed these concerns, calling for Bus Vannin to reconsider the changes.
‘Just leave it at 6pm so if there’s a club or sports fixture they would like to attend, they can do it, or better still, don’t have a time limit - as long as it’s one trip to school and one trip back per day, what difference does it make?’
Ballakermeen High School is among several schools that offer extended hours for sixth formers, allowing them to stay on-site to study.
Many parents argue that by limiting travel card validity to 5pm, Bus Vannin is disregarding the importance of after-school opportunities, particularly for older students who may rely on buses to get home.
‘This isn't just about sports fixtures or clubs; it's about students having a safe way home if they stay later for legitimate reasons like revision or even meetings’, another concerned commenter added.
The transport provider has maintained that students needing to travel after 5pm will be required to pay the appropriate half-fare, but this has done little to quell the dissatisfaction among parents.
Bus Vannin has advised families with questions to contact the Welcome Centre on 686801 for further information.
However, with the policy set to come into effect in early November, calls for the transport provider to reconsider are growing louder.
The changes have also raised questions about accessibility for students attending schools or activities located further away from their homes, potentially increasing financial pressures on families already facing the rising costs of living.
Isle of Man Today has approached Bus Vannin for further comment.