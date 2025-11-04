‘What a weekend! This afternoon, I’ve spent scrubbing and I’m now feeling quite tired! There’s a tragic story behind this, though.’ In mid October, a new girl had joined their Cabin. Looking back, Kathleen acknowledged, that one might find her a bit pale – but when she went to sick bay on Friday about a persistent cough, no-one thought much of this. ‘In the afternoon, we went round to see her and discovered that she was in the isolation ward – a bad case of tuberculosis. We weren’t allowed to see her, and as soon as we got back to Camp, we were told that we all had to move out of the Cabin taking absolutely everything with us. Our bedding we left, and that went to be cleaned. You can imagine what a state we were in Friday evening – all of us furiously packing our possessions and moving out, leaving the Cabin completely deserted! It was as though a time-bomb were on our doorstep or we were fleeing before an invasion. Today, 10 of us have spent our time scrubbing everything with disinfectant and giving it a thorough spring-clean! I’ve scrubbed out 24 drawers in the dressing tables this afternoon as well as my share of the floor. We’re scattered all over the camp in Cabins where there are odd bunks – it’s awful being split up, we’ll all be glad to get back to Cabin K, when our mattresses come back. The MO [Medical Officer] called us all together – said that there was very little risk of infection, but that as a precautionary measure we all have to go into Douglas Monday morning for an X Ray.’