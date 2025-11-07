Forecasters have issued the island’s fourth weather warning in a week, with further coastal overtopping expected around the next two high tides.
The Ronaldsway Met Office issued a yellow warning for coastal overtopping at 7.30am today (Friday, November 7), affecting a number of coastal areas including Shore Road in Rushen, Castletown promenade, Douglas promenade, Laxey promenade and Ramsey promenade.
The warning came into force at 10am today and will remain in place until 2.30am on Saturday (November 8).
The Met Office said: ‘Minor coastal overtopping with slight debris is expected to affect exposed coasts and promenades around the next two high tides (12 noon and 12.30am Saturday).’
It follows a yellow alert for coastal overtopping yesterday, which was in place until 2am this morning, and marks the fourth weather warning issued in the past week.