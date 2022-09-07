Baines’ funeral to take place on Friday
Subscribe newsletter
The funeral of Trevor Baines is to take place Friday, September 16.
The service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 2pm.
In 2011, Mr Baines has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after being found guilty of stealing nearly £900,000.
His wife Wendy, then aged 52, was also sentenced at Douglas Courthouse to 18 months in prison for stealing £400,000.
The convictions stemmed back to a money laundering trial in 2009 when Baines, then aged 71, was jailed for six years.
The court heard the Baineses stole money from the Hermitage Securities Limited Trust fund to pay legal fees.
They had managed the trust as corporate service providers on the Isle of Man.
Mr Baines’ latest jail term was served on top of his earlier six-year sentence.
During sentencing, Deemster David Turner said: ‘You had a reputation for being exceedingly wealthy and being part of the jet set. You lived a glamorous way of life but it was all based on a lie.
‘You were not as wealthy as you pretended to be. You employed fashionable legal counsel from England that didn’t come cheap.’
He added that Trevor Baines stole the money through ‘confidence trickster methods’.