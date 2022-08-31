Bakery closes after 43 years
Muffins Bakery in Peel is set to close its doors for the final time later this month after 43 years of serving fresh bakes to the community.
Anthony and Gill Morgan have run the bakery since it opened in 1979 but will be retiring when it closes on September 29.
Anthony said: ‘I was quite pleased at how tolerant everyone was. They were quite understanding and wishing us well in our retirement.
‘We’re grateful to all our customers and the staff that have worked for us over the years, and you get through a lot of staff in 40 years.’
The bakery, which sells a variety of bread, cakes and pies, is known to many for being a family affair as the couple’s three sons and even Anthony’s mother have worked there over the years.
Anthony says that while the traditional shop is often talked about for its ‘cow pies’, it makes something for everybody and many customers have had different favourites over the years.
In a sign announcing the closure, the couple said: ‘It has been a privilege to be a part of the Peel community. It’s been a journey and nothing lasts forever.’
