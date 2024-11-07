Ballacregga Tea Rooms and Restaurant in Laxey has announced its closure following the tenant’s decision to not renew the lease.
The popular spot, known for its scenic views and close proximity to the Laxey Wheel, shared the news on Facebook on Thursday, explaining that the premises will close immediately as the search for a new tenant begins.
The owners of the Ballacregga Cornmill complex on Wheel Hill said: ‘The Landlords of The Ballacregga Tea Room and Restaurant advise that their tenant has decided not to renew their lease.
‘Regretfully the premises will close with immediate effect whilst a new tenant is found.’
Back in December 2022 the owners ensured the eatery stayed open after their then tenants ceased trading, with the landlords pulling together to honour Christmas bookings.
The sudden closure has been met with disappointment by customers who frequented the tea rooms, particularly for its relaxed atmosphere and historical setting within Laxey Glen Mills.
One regular visitor said: ‘It was one of the first place we discovered when we moved here.
‘Amazing food and loved people. It’s so sad.’
Another added: ‘How sad, we go most weeks for lunch and it’s always busy! Let’s hope someone is found soon.’