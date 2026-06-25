Isle of Man Energy has donated £10,000 to support The Salvation Army’s free, Financial Conduct Authority-regulated debt advisory service.
The donation forms part of the company’s ongoing support of the charity, continuing a relationship that has gone back more than three years.
The funding will support its debt advice service, which was established in 2020 and provides island residents with budgeting support, debt advice and practical financial guidance.
Demand has grown steadily since, with the service supporting people facing financial crisis alongside wider personal challenges. It is run by two full-time members of staff, supported by a team of dedicated volunteers, and is free to all who use it.
In addition to supporting the debt advice service, Isle of Man Energy has also donated a further £5,000 to The Salvation Army Isle of Man Community Relief Fund.
It provides practical emergency assistance to island families and individuals experiencing financial hardship. Support is available through referrals from partner agencies.
Debbie White, The Salvation Army’s area debt advice co-ordinator, said: ‘We are grateful for this incredibly generous support. The demand for our debt advice service has never been greater, and the need for emergency relief across our community continues to grow.
‘This funding will make a real and meaningful difference to the people we support, helping us provide not just practical financial guidance through our debt advice service, but also emergency assistance through our Community Relief Fund when people are facing immediate hardship.
‘It is heartening to see a local business step forward in this way, and we look forward to using this support to help some of the island’s most vulnerable residents.’
Aidan Baglow, managing director of Isle of Man Energy, added: ‘We are so pleased to be supporting The Salvation Army Isle of Man. The cost of living remains a very real challenge for a significant number of people across our Island, and we feel strongly that companies like ours must step up and play their part.’