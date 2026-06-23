Rock band Silo played their biggest gig yet at the recent Download Festival at Donington Park.
The band consists of Kriss Maguire (vocals, 35), Lar Crookall (guitar, 35), Chris Barber-Shaw (guitar, 36), Dario Leonetti (bass, 35) and Darren Shields (drums, 36).
Guitarist Lar said: ‘Honestly it was unreal. This is was our first time playing in the UK and for it to be at Donington Park for Download Festival all feels like a bit of a fever dream.
‘We grew up going to Download so to go back there and be able to introduce people to who we are and what we do was an experience we will never forget.
‘And hopefully one of many times we will introduce people to Silo’s sound at Download festival. We just want to wave the Manx flag as far and as wide as we can.’
The band are set to play their second UK gig in the coming weeks at the 2000Trees festival in Cheltenham.
Lar said: ‘We can’t wait to introduce more people to what we do and to get them banging their heads. After Trees we are looking at UK and Europe touring options to round out the rest of the year. We know how important it is for us to get out there and to meet people.
‘We do just really want to say thank you to the Steam Packet and the Isle of Man Arts Council.
‘As you can appreciate being a small band in the island and trying to get across to play these shows is not cheap and the support that has been shown by the community and the Steam Packet and Arts Council has been amazing.
‘We are so thankful for their help and we just want to shine a light on the Isle of Man’s music scene as there are so many good bands and artists.’