Ballawhetstone’s successful trip away
Sunday 5th June 2022 2:00 pm
Some of the members of the Ballawhetstone squad
The Ballawhetstone Stables Pony Club Games squad, who we featured a few weeks ago on this page, did themselves proud on their recent trip to England.
Competing at the regional qualifiers, one of their senior teams came second in the tack and turnout and sixth overall. The other senior team were 11th and the juniors came fifth.
Stella Hampton, who owns Ballawhetstone Stables and teaches the children, said: ‘I am so proud of all these children and ponies. They have tried and cried their hearts out.
‘Thank you so much to all the children, parents and sponsors that helped make this trip happen and to Helen Robinson and family from Pendle Pony club who have been so accommodating during our stay. Hopefully we’ll see them again next year.’
