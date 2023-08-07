Plans for new buildings and extensions in the Isle of Man will be required to feature low-carbon heating systems from January 1 as part of the island’s commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
These changes were originally proposed to come into force from this month, however following a backlash from the public complaining that they weren't ready, the implementation date has been pushed back.
From January 1, 2024, building control authorities will reject new applications for new buildings and extensions containing fossil fuel heating systems, instead ‘new builds’ will need to include low-carbon heating systems.
This change is in preparation for the legal ban, which is set for the January 1, 2025, when it will be illegal to install a fossil fuel heating system in new buildings and extensions, including where planning permission or building control has already been granted.
Plans to move away from fossil fuel heating systems in new builds from 2025 were announced in 2020 as part of the consultation for the Climate Change Bill.
The chair of climate change transformation board, Daphne Caine MHK, said: ‘If we are to meet the island’s net zero target, which is enshrined in law, it is essential we take swift action to move away from fossil fuels in building developments.
'Some developers have already made this move. Rejecting plans in 2024 will allow for a transition period, meaning we don’t continue to grant approval for new buildings with fossil fuel heating systems in the lead up to the ban in 2025.
‘Moving away from heating buildings by burning fossil fuels will have a significant impact on reducing carbon emissions. Those who buy new homes can be assured that their home is future-proofed against the need to have to switch heating systems at a later date.’
The summary of findings to the consultation can be found here or for more information or to see how existing planning or building control applications will be affected see www.netzero.im/heatingsystems.