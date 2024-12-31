Dolyn’s Barber Shop in Port Erin has once again shown the power of community spirit by raising £341.48 for the Isle of Man Foodbank through its annual charity initiative.
The event, held on Saturday, December 21, invited customers to pay what they could afford for a haircut, with all proceeds going directly to the Foodbank to support local families in need during the festive season.
This year’s total nearly matched the previous year’s fundraising of around £350, marking another successful effort by Dolyn.
Speaking about the event, Dolyn said: ‘Christmas is an expensive time of year, and I’m sure there are many who struggle to cover everything.
‘This is just a small gesture to anyone it may help. I think the Foodbank is a good cause, as they also buy presents for children.
‘Thank you to all those who supported the cause and came out.’
With no social media presence to promote the event, Dolyn relied on Port Erin’s close-knit community to spread the word.
The turnout demonstrated strong local support, with southern residents and those from further afield coming together to enjoy a fresh cut while contributing to a vital cause.
The funds raised will help the Isle of Man Foodbank continue its work providing essential items and support to those in need, including gifts for children at Christmas.
A spokesperson for the Foodbank said: ‘This gave people who can’t afford a haircut a chance to get one while giving back too.
‘Thank you to Dolyn’s Barber Shop, how good is this!’