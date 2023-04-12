Just hours after emailing all its Barclaycard customers saying their cards were going to be withdrawn, the company says it made a mistake.
Isle of Man Today earlier reported what the company had told its customers.
We asked for a response.
A Barclays spokesperson said: 'We offer our sincere apologies to any of our Barclaycard customers resident on the Isle of Man that may have been incorrectly informed that their accounts would be closed.
'We can confirm all existing cardholders resident on the Isle of Man will continue to be supported and there will be no change to the service they currently receive.'
However, since Barclaycard sits within its UK ring-fenced bank, and its products are designed for UK resident, anyone applying for a new Barclaycard must have a permanent UK address.