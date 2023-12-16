A man who had cocaine hidden in the vicinity of his genitals has had his probation period extended.
Ryan Anthony David Langton told police that the white powder ‘falls out of my a*** like fairy dust’.
The 28-year-old was already on probation but Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood revoked that order and replaced it with a new two year probation order.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that police stopped Langton in Ramsey on October 28, at 8am.
He was walking barefoot on Waterloo Road, but due to his demeanor, he was taken to police headquarters.
Once there, he was searched and a small bag dropped from the vicinity of his genitals .
Langton said: ‘I thought I took it all last night.
‘I need that bag for the white powder that falls out of my a*** like fairy dust.’
The bag was found to contain 2.9 grams of cocaine, valued by police at £290.
In February 2023, Langton was put on probation for two years for being drunk and disorderly, and damaging a police van.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea to the possession charge.
Mr Glover said that the drug was for Langton’s personal use and that he had had no drug convictions for four years.
The advocate said that Langton was benefitting from probation and asked the court to allow it to continue.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood also ordered the defendant, who lives at The Bretney in Jurby, to pay £125 prosecution costs, at a rate of £20 per fortnight, deducted from benefits.