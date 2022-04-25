Barrier to stop people going against one way at Creg

An electronic barrier will be installed at the Creg-Ny-Baa to stop people driving onto the Mountain Course while the one-way restrictions are in effect during TT.

The automatic illuminated barrier will be installed on the left hand side of the carriageway (when coming from Ramsey).

This is because of a problem from past TT periods where cars coming from Onchan, despite the signage stating that there is no left turn to Ramsey, have been driving around the barriers on their side of the road and onto the one-way TT course.

This will now be physically prevented by the presence of the electronic barrier, similar to those used on controlled rail crossings, which will stop people travelling against the one-way system.

The barrier will come down when the traffic light is red for traffic from the north and the light is green for traffic from Hillberry who wish to turn right onto the Creg-Ny-Baa back road.

Lights are ‘demand activated’ by traffic loops (sensors) in the surface of the carriageway on the approach to the lights within the area with a TT speed restriction.

The traffic control measures are designed for easy disassembly (e.g. the lights are on trolleys) for when racing is on, and for when it is taken down outside the TT period.

Among other works carried out during the recent closure of the Mountain Road include changes to the tram crossing at the Bungalow, near the Tholt-y-Will Road junction.

The crossing had previously been marked with amber warning lights, with road traffic required to give way to trams crossing.

Following a review it was determined that the crossing should be improved, in consultation with the TT organisers to ensure that there will be no safety hazards for racing.

The crossing has been upgraded to a traffic light controlled level crossing.

Road traffic is now required to stop at the stop lines either side of the junction when the traffic lights are at red, at which time the trams will then be signalled to cross.

There are new additional signs on each approach to the crossing to warn motorists that they are coming up to a traffic light controlled level crossing.