Manx baton twirlers have been successful while representing the island in several prominent championship competitions over the last couple of months.
The island competitors brought home a significant total of 15 top-seven placings at the National Final Championships held in London during May.
This included three national champion titles for 17-year-old Henry Slevin, along with a national champion title for his twin sister, Emily. The latter, aged 21, also bagged a champion title to top off the weekend.
The competition saw the island’s twirlers competing in classes from beginner through to advanced groups, and congratulations go out to the Slevin twins, sisters Emily and Faiyth Challenor, Maisie Blecher-Smith, Aalish Watterson, Caleb Corfirld and Aalish Moore.
Three Manx athletes also travelled more recently to the British open championships, which was also held in London. In this exciting competition, Emily Challenor went on the achieve two second places and a seventh place result.
Twelve-year old, Maisie Belcher-Smith also brought home two second-place results, along with her dance partner, Faiyth Challenor.
Faiyth, who is 16, also gained the title of British Open Champion - and is the first Manx twirler to hold this title.
Emily Challenor will be competing at the nations cup in Liverpool next month, as part of the United Twirl England team.
She will be competing in tough sections for two individual events, and the island team wishes the best of luck to her.