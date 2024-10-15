The Isle of Man Natural History and Antiquarian Society (IoMNHAS) begins its winter season of lectures on Saturday with a presentation by Philip Pain.
The talk will take place in the Manx Museum lecture theatre begins at 2.30pm.
Philip is a former Isle of Man Airport director and founder member of the Manx Aviation and Military Museum at Ronaldsway, as well as being an avid aviation photographer.
However, it will be wearing another of his hats, one of a family history researcher, that he will be taking a look at a much earlier era of Ronaldsway’s history. The lecture is entitled: ‘John de Vesci, Victor at the Battle of Ronaldsway 1275 - Who do you think he was?’
Philip explains: ‘In 1275 the Isle of Man was invaded by a force led by John de Vesci, acting on behalf of King Alexander III of Scotland.
‘The Battle of Ronaldsway saw the last Norse King of Man defeated and the end of Viking rule.
‘The talk will look at the ancestry of John de Vesci, somewhat in the style of the popular TV programme “Who Do You Think You Are?”
‘The results are unexpected and cast doubt on the long-established view of Manx history.
‘Rather than being the start of Scottish rule, was it a continuance of the Anglo-Norman conquest of Britain?
‘With that in mind, the talk offers a new possible insight on an Anglo-Norman relic, the Maughold Parish Cross.’
As with all IoMNHAS presentations, those attending are advised to arrive early to be sure of a seat and Philip’s talk will be followed by tea and biscuits.
Non-members attending the lecture will be invited to make a small donation.
The programme will continue on Saturday, November 16, with Terence McDonald giving a lecture covering the history and development of the Manx legal profession.
For details about the society email [email protected], visit www.manxantiquarians.com or www.facebook.com/IsleofManNaturalHistoryandAntiquarianSociety