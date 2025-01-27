A former island restaurant owner will return to the Isle of Man to take up a new role.
Pippa Lovell was last seen on the small screen in 2024 when she appeared as a contestant on BB1’s MasterChef: The Professionals.
Pippa, originally from Leicester but well-known on the Isle of Man’s food scene, caught the nation’s attention on the popular BBC show, where her innovative dishes and use of foraged ingredients received high praise from judges, including Marcus Wareing.
Speaking of her approach to cooking, Pippa reflected: ‘I feel OK. I get that my food isn’t for everyone, and I like that!’
Previously, Pippa ran the acclaimed Port Erin restaurant Versa, renowned for its sustainable ethos and unique menu incorporating unconventional ingredients such as invasive weeds.
In early 2024, she shut Versa to move to Sheffield, both to be closer to her father and to focus on research and development.
Now 31, she has returned to the Isle of Man to lead the kitchen at Laxey Glen, bringing her signature creativity and passion for sustainability to the popular venue.
A spokesperson for Laxey Glen said: ‘We are thrilled to introduce Pippa Lovell as our new Head Chef!
‘Her passion for using local and sustainable produce aligns perfectly with our ethos here at The Laxey Glen, and we couldn’t be more excited to have her leading our kitchen!’
It added that Pippa is now in the process of crafting a new menu ahead of the cafe reopening on April 1, and customers can expect ‘vibrant, seasonal flavours, lots of Manx produce, and a touch of creative magic that made her stand out on MasterChef’.