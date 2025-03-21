The BBC announced the service would only be available to those living in the UK from spring 2025 with changes expected in a matter of weeks.
Those living outside the UK will have to use the new BBC.com service.
However, there has been confusion for those living here as the Isle of Man is not part of the UK yet we pay the licence fee.
But the BBC has now confirmed BBC Sounds will remain available to Manx residents. But there is a word of warning.
A spokesman said: ‘We can confirm the changes will not impact the Isle of Man.
‘People just need to check they’ve downloaded from the UK app store (not the Republican of Ireland one – which some people might have) as there isn’t an option for Isle of Man region within app stores. That way, nothing will change when listening on the Isle of Man.’
BBC announced the changes to how those outside the UK can access content which would see some content removed completely due to rights issues.
It said: ‘Fans of BBC podcasts outside of the UK now have an all-new listening experience on BBC.com and the BBC app.
‘The newly launched audio section of BBC.com and app is curated with international audiences in mind, making the BBC’s vast portfolio of current and archived podcasts, including hits like Global News Podcast, World of Secrets, and Infinite Monkey Cage, plus BBC Radio 4 and World Service radio stations, easier to find.
‘As part of this launch, the BBC will also be making BBC Sounds available exclusively to UK audiences and ending access to the service for international users beginning Spring 2025.
‘UK users who go on holiday (outside the UK) for a short period of time will still be able to use the BBC Sounds app abroad.’