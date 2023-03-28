Beach Buddies will be having one of its busiest weekends of the year this weekend when special events are held in conjunction with the Great British Spring Clean.
For the third year in succession, volunteers will gather in Jurby at the Community Centre to hold a clean-up around the village and also at the nearby beach.
The session starts at 10.30am with equipment being given out at the Community Centre. The event ends no later than noon.
The previous day, Saturday, April 1, Beach Buddies is joining forces with Douglas Council with two events: 10am: Port Skillion (meet at Douglas breakwater) and 11am: Nunnery Footpath (meet at Castletown Road end of the footpath).
As with all events hosted by Beach Buddies, all equipment is provided and all items collected removed and recycled where possible.
• Beach Buddies is sponsored by FIM Capital and receives annual funding from the DEFA.