Beach Buddies event postponed

Beach Buddies have postponed their beach clean, which was due to take place today.

The decision was made ‘in view of the poor weather forecast for strong winds and rain’.

This week’s clean was to see the group team up with Culture Vannin, who also joined them on a number of occasions last summer.

A number of Manx speakers were due to be there, including Ruth Keggin Gell, Culture Vannin’s Manx Language Development Officer, who - along with her colleagues - would be on hand to offer the chance to learn little bits of the Manx language in a very informal and friendly way.