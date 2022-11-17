Beach Buddies go south tomorrow
Saturday 19th November 2022 10:16 am
Share
Community news from iomtoday.co.im ()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
This weekend Beach Buddies is set to get back into action with a volunteer event on Sunday at Hango Hill, Castletown at 10.30am.
Volunteers will meet at the main car park and have the choice of going in either direction on the beach in the bay, or to go a short distance to Derbyhaven.
Everyone is welcome, as always, especially families and first-time beach cleaners.
Beach Buddies has full public liability insurance and provides all equipment. The charity recycles as much of the items they find as possible (plastics, glass, metals) and the remainder goes to the incinerator to make electricity.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |